These Met Gala Memes Will Make You Feel Like You Were There

These Met Gala Memes Will Make You Feel Like You Were ThereBy Stephanie Harper
May. 3 2022, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
The Met Gala comes around every single May, and everyone on social media gets excited to see their favorite celebrities dress up in some of the most iconic outfits of all time. Unfortunately, the Met Gala of 2020 was canceled, but it returned in full swing in 2021.
Now in 2022, many of our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out in beautiful outfits resembling fancy costumes following the theme of opulence and glamour. Here are some of the best memes from the night.
Judging Met Gala looks is a hobby.
Although most people judging Met Gala looks at home didn’t even receive an invitation to attend the high-profile event in the first place, it seems everyone has an opinion about what their favorite celebrities are wearing. Those of us lounging in our five-dollar pajamas are “totally” qualified as fashion critics in a dream world.
Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya broke everyone's heart.
Diehard fans of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya were holding their breath in the hopes that the three beauties would show up on the red carpet. Unfortunately, none of them were in attendance due to other obligations keeping them busy.
Ashley Tisdale has given us something to look forward to.
Ashley Tisdale hasn’t been invited to attend the Met Gala just yet in her career, but that doesn’t mean she’ll never receive an invitation down the line. Based on this playful tweet, she’s given us something to look forward to!
Blake Lively has a connection with those carpets.
One celebrity who knows how to mesh well with the Met Gala carpet always happens to be Blake Lively. Nearly every single year, she makes sure the details of her dresses pair perfectly with her surroundings –– and fans have noticed.
We had such high hopes for Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
It would’ve been absolutely amazing to see Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner show up at the Met Gala dressed like two glittering Barbie princesses. However, they both went in ... different directions.
Kim Kardashian took her sweet time hitting the red carpet.
Kim Kardashian ultimately hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala with Pete Davidson on her arm, but she took her sweet time getting there. A lot of fans on social media were impatient for her arrival.
'The Hunger Games' cast would've fit in perfectly.
Who remembers watching The Hunger Games movie franchise between 2012 and 2015? Some of the glitzy outfits from the franchise would’ve worked perfectly well at the 2022 Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner's wedding dress look has gotten some comparisons.
Seeing Kylie attend the 2022 Met Gala wearing something that resembles a wedding gown has created its own set of hilarious memes across all social media platforms. Maybe it'll nudge Travis Scott in the right direction of finally proposing! They've been in each other's lives for six years now, after all.
Shawn Mendes and Doctor Strange have a lot in common.
It appears Shawn Mendes and Doctor Strange share something in common … their fashion sense! The pop singer is currently being compared to the Marvel character all over social media.
Did Tessa Thompson have a sweet tooth while getting dressed?
Was Tessa Thompson totally inspired by cotton candy while getting dressed for the 2022 Met Gala? Her puffy pink gown makes us totally think so. The good news for her is that she looks beyond beautiful in every photo.