Who Is Morgan Presley Currently Dating? She Just Moved Into a New House With Her Boyfriend Who is TikToker Morgan Presley dating? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 25 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Having once been known for her colorful and vibrant hairstyles, Morgan Presley (@morganpresleyxo) has since become a major TikTok icon. She typically shares bizarre meme videos, fun GRWM content, and exciting life updates for her 5.7 million followers on TikTok. She also has 474 thousand followers on Instagram. Another major part of her content comes in the form of memes and trendy videos that she takes with her boyfriend.

Morgan has taken several romantic partners over the years and even eventually got to the point where she considered never dating again. However, her current boyfriend seems to be the one for her and she has dedicated plenty of videos to show him off. Here's the latest on who Morgan Presley is currently dating.

Who is Morgan Presley currently dating?

As of this writing, Morgan is dating a man named Lou, whose full name is unknown. He is also active on TikTok (@loudaboo) and has over 117.7 thousand followers. According to a TikTok posted by Morgan in mid-August 2022, she had met him on Tinder and they immediately hit it off. She admitted to have only used the app up until that point for casual flings after a series of previous relationships that fizzled out, but things changed when she met Lou.

While Morgan claimed to have been "neglected" in past romances and "swore off relationships" for a while, she said that Lou completely changed her mindset. "It felt like were together for years," Morgan proclaimed in her TikTok. "I fell hard for him and it was mutual. He fell too." At the time, they had only been on a few of dates together, but the two of them seemed sure that they were meant to be.

"I've never known my worth and I've always settled for less because I thought that was just reality, but there are people out there that will treat you the way you want to be treated," she said about Lou. "I am now a taken woman. I am no longer a single pringle."

From that point on, the two of them have spent plenty of time together with Lou showing up in many of Morgan's videos. In late August 2023, the two of them even signed a lease on a new house and have since moved in together.

@morganpresleyxo Giving the people what they want (and ofc @lou. too) what do we think? ♬ original sound - Morgan Presley