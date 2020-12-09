No, Morgan Wallen Did Not Pass Away

On the internet, information easily spreads like wildfire, and the news of a loved one or celebrity passing can easily dominate your feeds. When icons like Kobe Bryant passed, your timeline was likely filled with tributes to the late NBA player, and others on your feed react similarly when a celebrity they love dies.

But while the internet can be a wealth of information, it can also be filled with inaccuracies, spreading quickly to many before these errors are corrected.