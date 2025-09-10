Labubu Dolls Are the New Beanie Babies, With Price Tags to Prove It Labubu dolls often sell out within minutes. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Pop Mart

Even if you aren't old enough to remember the days of Beanie Babies, chances are, you've heard about the pull that those bead-stuffed plushies had over people. These days, most Beanie Babies have lost their luster and their value. But that's OK, because now we have Labubus. And the most expensive Labubu puts the most sought-after Beanie Babies from back in the day to shame.

In case you haven't seen the little monster-faced stuffed animals floating around social media, Labubu dolls are unidentified creatures that come in various sizes and colors. There are even different lines that are released that feature different faces on each doll. For many collectors, the fun is getting their hands on every variation. For kids, the allure is opening up a blind box and discovering which Labubu they got.

The most expensive Labubu doll is pretty pricey.

According to the New York Post, the most expensive Labubu sold on eBay in early August 2025. Originally $85, a skater Labubu toy sold for $10,500 on the platform. You can't get that much for just any Labubu. But, because the skater character was one of the coveted limited edition Labubus, of which there aren't as many in production at any given time, it's worth a lot more than when it was originally sold.

One such rare Labubu was posted on another listing on eBay, with a buy it now price of $2,295 or best offer. According to the listing, that particular Labubu is "an original piece that is not a licensed reproduction, making it a unique addition to any action figure collection." Other listings show more standard Labubu dolls at around $40 to $60, which is more than the selling price on the original Pop Mart website, but nowhere near as astronomical as the higher asking prices.

Another Labubu sold for more than $170,000 at auction, per NBC News. However, in that case, it was a life-size PVC sculpture in honor of the toy and not an actual Labubu figure. Even though it wasn't an actual blind box Labubu doll that someone had searched for, as is the case for most collectors of Labubu dolls, it proves how much in demand Labubu is in general.

Why is it so hard to find Labubu Dolls for sale?

When new lines of Labubu dolls are released on the Pop Mart website, hardcore fans, collectors, and resellers are often quick to make rapid-fire purchases. This makes the dolls sell out in record time more often than not. Then, some customers have to resort to eBay or local resellers in order to get their hands on a Labubu.