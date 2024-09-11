Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother': [SPOILER] Breaks Record for Most Power of Veto Saves in a Single Season Angela broke the record for the most times a veto has been used on the same 'Big Brother' player in a single season. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Big Brother 26. We're witnessing history, folks! Season 26 of Big Brother is shaping up to be one of the best modern seasons, with legendary feuds, chaotic live evictions, no unanimous votes, and unpredictable Power of Veto meetings.

In fact, every Power of Veto has been used so far — and most of them have been used to save one player in particular, setting a new record!

Angela broke the record for the most times a veto has been used on the same 'Big Brother' player.

Spoiler alert! Here's the scoop from the live feeds ahead of the September 11 episode of Big Brother 26: Makensy Manbeck won the Power of Veto and decided to use it to save Angela Murray from the block at the POV meeting.

This marks the third time in eight weeks Angela's been saved by the veto, setting a new record for the most times a veto has been used on the same Big Brother houseguest in a single season. Wow, talk about a legend in the making!

You cannot convince me if the veto is used on Angela for a third time for no reason and zero to dowith her own doing that production isn't pushing her to be saved...I'm sorry that woman has zero business being in that house still. #BB26 — Dina Ikbal Yunis - دينا إقبال يونس (@uncivilizdcurls) September 8, 2024

The response to Angela's latest Power of Veto save has been pretty polarized. Many fans are frustrated that she keeps getting taken off the block, with some fans even accusing the show's production team of swaying the Power of Veto outcomes in her favor.

"IDGAF, Angela should win the damn veto if she wants to be saved," one fan vented on X (formerly Twitter). Production saving her again is boring at this point."

A second person echoed this frustration, writing, "I've never seen such obvious production interference. [Three] times. [THREE] TIMES, she's been saved by people who aren't even fond of her. The production favorite 'survives' another week!"

So #BigBrother production is maneuvering for Angela to win #BB26. This is ridiculous — LadyKP (@KokoArt) September 10, 2024

A third Big Brother fan took to the show's subreddit, saying, "I'm not a huge conspiracy person but I swear production has to be influencing these vetos. Like how on earth does Angela of all people get taken off more than anyone in BB history?" "Why do they keep saving her?!" another Redditor questioned. "What if she is a producer plant!? DUN DUN DUN

Someone else commented, "It honestly makes me think the entire season is scripted. No way she gets [three] vetos used on her by other contestants. I refused to believe the plant thing but maybe it's true and production is convincing everyone to keep her around."

Many fans think Angela Murray will win 'Big Brother 26.'

On the other hand, several fans are thrilled to see Angela make it through another week on Season 26 of Big Brother. One fan celebrated on X, "Angela had the veto used on her three times in one season, she is so iconic #bb26."

angela getting the veto used on her again by another person is crazy that’s mother that’s herstory #BB26 — lee ❔ (@cheerupskeetz) September 9, 2024

Another fan added, "Queen Angela lives to carry the show on her shoulders yet again for the week." "The fact the veto has been used [eight] times in a row, and [three] of them were on Angela … like that's legend behavior," a third Big Brother viewer remarked. "She's creating history every single day."

A fourth fan in the Big Brother subreddit cheered, "Angela hive, we continue to win!!" "At this point, I want Angela to win against all odds because it would be funny, lol," a fifth person chimed in.

Angela has had the veto used on her more times in a single season than any other houseguest to ever play Big Brother, YALL WILL RESPECT HER #BB26 & Quinn don’t let the door hit you on the way out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/8SxYT9tiia — 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 (@TheRomaniBanks) September 9, 2024