13 Beanie Babies Being Sold for Thousands When, in Actuality, They’re Only Worth a Few Bucks

Chances are that if you’re a millennial, you're at least familiar with Beanie Babies. (You may even have a few of your own.) The colorful, plush stuffed animals were introduced in the early 1990s and quickly became a hot collector’s item.

HBO Max’s upcoming documentary Beanie Mania follows the story of Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner and his extremely lucrative business. As he revealed in the documentary's trailer, his company Ty Inc. made $2.6 million from Beanie Babies alone in 1996.