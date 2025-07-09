Distractify
Home > Life Goals > Food

According to This Mountain Dew Conspiracy Theory, a Disaster May be Imminent

The coincidences are more than chilling.

By

Published July 9 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET

Becky G poses for a Mountain Dew ad
Source: MEGA

In today's world, there's a conspiracy theory for everything. From the landing on the Moon to the seeding of clouds, every major event or series of events is coupled with some sort of conspiracy theory that explains the worst-case scenario for why or how it happened (or didn't happen at all).

And then there's the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory, which links major disasters to flavors like Baja Blast, Baja Midnight, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

This theory doesn't so much blame Mountain Dew for events as it posits the makers of Mountain Dew have predicted them. If you're confused about what we mean, never fear; the explanation is here. Here's what people think the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory means and why people are trying to manifest their own outcomes.

The Makeshift Project discusses the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory
Source: Instagram / @themakeshiftproject
Article continues below advertisement

The Mountain Dew conspiracy theory has some bad news for people living in 2025.

As The Makeshift Project discusses on Instagram, the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory involves people believing that certain flavor launches occurred months before disasters struck.

But disasters strike all the time, so how could it possibly be related? Well, theorists believe that the flavor names have hints that the disasters are imminent.

For instance, Mountain Dew Code Red was released in 2001, just three months before Sept. 11. And then the Maui Burst flavor was released in 2019, the same year devastating wildfires swept Maui (via Maui News).

The Maui theory gained particular traction because Dew—D.E.W.—is the acronym that conspiracy theorists use to describe Direct Energy Weapons.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. Government Accountability Office defines D.E.W.s as weapons like lasers that "use energy fired at the speed of light." According to these theorists, D.E.W.s were used to start the fires in Maui. It's a disturbing coincidence, but likely just that.

And there are some other striking coincidences, such as when they released the Star-Spangled Splash in 2024. The "Star-Spangled Banner," of course, was written by composer Francis Scott Key. Just a few months later, the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Md., collapsed in early 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

And then there's Pitch Black, which was released on a limited run in 2023 and returned as an exclusive in 2024. Some believe it predicted the world's biggest IT blackout in 2024, caused by a CrowdStrike programming glitch.

Jaded internet denizens are dreaming up disasters, and it's gotten a little creepy.

And then there was 2025. In 2025, Mountain Dew released Baja Midnight. Some have predicted that the name could imply the dreaded "Witching Hour," a superstitious time of night. Or it could be tied to the so-called Doomsday Clock, which is meant to represent to the world how dire the risk is for global nuclear war. When the clock is set to midnight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will be warning that an attack is imminent or has occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2025, the clock was moved to 89 seconds to Midnight, the closest it's ever been.

Others believe that the event tied to the release has already occurred, since bombers sent to Iran in June 2025 were sent under the callsign "Midnight Hammer" (via the U.S. Department of Defense).

However, jaded internet users the world over are trying to manifest their own predictions.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comment section of The Makeshift Project's video, some users pleaded, "Can they release a flavor called 'Impeachment Tea'?" referring to their hope that President Donald Trump is impeached for a third time. Another wrote, "Hoping for Melon And Orange Obliteration."

But things get a little weirder after the video concluded with the influencers discussing the next flavor that was released in 2025: Mango Rush.

In the video, the duo predicts a flood in Houston, Texas. The video, posted in May, sent shivers down the collective spines of internet denizens everywhere. In July 2025, devastating flash floods hit the area around Kerr, Texas, an area four hours outside of Houston. Over 100 people died in the floods, which came on suddenly after torrential rains soaked the area.

While none of this is proof of a conspiracy theory, you have to admit the coincidences are chilling.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Mountain Dew Introduces First New Soda Flavor in More Than 10 Years — Major Melon!

We Tried That: Mtn Dew Game Fuel Is the Middle Ground Between Soda and Energy Drinks

We Tried That: Mtn Dew Voo-Dew's 2023 Mystery Flavor Is Here and It's All About Halloween

Latest Food News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.