According to This Mountain Dew Conspiracy Theory, a Disaster May be Imminent The coincidences are more than chilling. By Ivy Griffith Published July 9 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In today's world, there's a conspiracy theory for everything. From the landing on the Moon to the seeding of clouds, every major event or series of events is coupled with some sort of conspiracy theory that explains the worst-case scenario for why or how it happened (or didn't happen at all). And then there's the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory, which links major disasters to flavors like Baja Blast, Baja Midnight, and more.

This theory doesn't so much blame Mountain Dew for events as it posits the makers of Mountain Dew have predicted them. If you're confused about what we mean, never fear; the explanation is here. Here's what people think the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory means and why people are trying to manifest their own outcomes.

The Mountain Dew conspiracy theory has some bad news for people living in 2025.

As The Makeshift Project discusses on Instagram, the Mountain Dew conspiracy theory involves people believing that certain flavor launches occurred months before disasters struck. But disasters strike all the time, so how could it possibly be related? Well, theorists believe that the flavor names have hints that the disasters are imminent.

For instance, Mountain Dew Code Red was released in 2001, just three months before Sept. 11. And then the Maui Burst flavor was released in 2019, the same year devastating wildfires swept Maui (via Maui News). The Maui theory gained particular traction because Dew—D.E.W.—is the acronym that conspiracy theorists use to describe Direct Energy Weapons.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office defines D.E.W.s as weapons like lasers that "use energy fired at the speed of light." According to these theorists, D.E.W.s were used to start the fires in Maui. It's a disturbing coincidence, but likely just that. And there are some other striking coincidences, such as when they released the Star-Spangled Splash in 2024. The "Star-Spangled Banner," of course, was written by composer Francis Scott Key. Just a few months later, the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Md., collapsed in early 2024.

And then there's Pitch Black, which was released on a limited run in 2023 and returned as an exclusive in 2024. Some believe it predicted the world's biggest IT blackout in 2024, caused by a CrowdStrike programming glitch.

Jaded internet denizens are dreaming up disasters, and it's gotten a little creepy.

And then there was 2025. In 2025, Mountain Dew released Baja Midnight. Some have predicted that the name could imply the dreaded "Witching Hour," a superstitious time of night. Or it could be tied to the so-called Doomsday Clock, which is meant to represent to the world how dire the risk is for global nuclear war. When the clock is set to midnight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will be warning that an attack is imminent or has occurred.

In 2025, the clock was moved to 89 seconds to Midnight, the closest it's ever been. Others believe that the event tied to the release has already occurred, since bombers sent to Iran in June 2025 were sent under the callsign "Midnight Hammer" (via the U.S. Department of Defense). However, jaded internet users the world over are trying to manifest their own predictions.

In the comment section of The Makeshift Project's video, some users pleaded, "Can they release a flavor called 'Impeachment Tea'?" referring to their hope that President Donald Trump is impeached for a third time. Another wrote, "Hoping for Melon And Orange Obliteration." But things get a little weirder after the video concluded with the influencers discussing the next flavor that was released in 2025: Mango Rush.