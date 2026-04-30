MrBeast's 'Survivor 50' Twist Is All About Adding More Money to the Already Large Prize Pot MrBeast brings the MrBeast Super Beware Advantage to the game. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 30 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: CBS

If it wasn't enough that reality TV fans have had to accept influencers and content creators as contestants on their favorite shows, including Survivor, now, they can expect to see the wealthier ones pop up from time to time to keep things interesting. That's what happened when MrBeast showed up in an episode of Survivor 50 to add money to the prize pot.

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He isn't the sort of person you would normally expect to see as a surprise guest on a long-running network show like Survivor, but he was part of a massive twist. MrBeast doubles the Survivor prize pot to make the islanders just a bit more feral toward the end of the season. For MrBeast, a move like that is pretty common. Just watch any one of his challenge videos on YouTube. But it was still a surprise for viewers.

Source: CBS

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MrBeast doubles the 'Survivor' prize pot.

During the episode, MrBeast arrives on the island to announce his generous offer of doubling the prize pot to make it $2 million total. The Survivor prize was already enough to make the castaways excited to win, but MrBeast's contribution raises the stakes and brings more energy into the game for the remaining players.

The MrBeast twist brings the Super Beware Advantage to the game. He carries in a briefcase that contains a coin with the Beast Games logo on one side and the Survivor logo on the other. If a player flips the coin and makes the right call of which side it lands on, the player increases the prize pot. If they are wrong, they are eliminated. It's a pretty wild twist, but it's the sort of thing that players and fans expect from the cutthroat game.

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i will not be gaslit into believing that a mrbeast coin flip is off the scale of best survivor moments #Survivor — jack :) (@jorgeousjack) April 30, 2026

MrBeast's appearance on Survivor does make some sense from a business standpoint. With his Beast Games logo on full display, it seems to be a bit of cross-promotion for the YouTuber-turned-reality-TV-host. Season 3 of his Prime Video reality show is now casting for a global version of the game. So in that way, MrBeast's Survivor cameo makes a little more sense.

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Some 'Survivor' fans had surprising reactions to the MrBeast twist.

Although MrBeast can be a polarizing figure to some, Survivor fans actually responded positively to his twist in Season 50. Users discussed MrBeast adding to the prize pot in a Reddit thread. Some agreed that the twist that involves MrBeast is more about the show, and that's what matters the most.

@MrBeast watching survivor 50 and my favorite contestant Rick Devens won the Mr Beast coin flip awesome twist!! — Matthew Rüsch (@MatthewARusch) April 30, 2026

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"It was a twist that focused on the game, not the celebrity," someone commented. "They certainly edited out more MrBeast footage, but the entire execution of that episode was perfect. Survivor should be fun, exciting, and competitive. This was all of it."