Mrs. Norris Might Actually Be Human — New 'Harry Potter' Fan Theory Just Dropped

"My cat, my cat! What's happened to Mrs. Norris," Filch screamed while horrified at the feline's petrification. By Alex West PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET

Some literary scholars and writers believe that every detail in a book or story has a purpose or meaning, even if it isn't so obvious. In the case of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter, a major obstacle the author had to face was ensuring that she had enough immersive world building.

This means that every little thing contributed to the bigger picture of the world. One overlooked element is actually Mrs. Norris, a cat who fell into the background and is owned by squib and Hogwarts caretaker, Argus Filch. Now, fans are convinced that she isn't any cat, but rather a Maledictus.



Is Mrs. Norris actually a Maledictus?

The fan theory explains that Mrs. Norris isn't just a cat wandering the grounds, although there are plenty of those, too. Instead, she's a Maledictus which "is a carrier of a blood curse which will ultimately destine them to transform permanently into a beast," according to the official Wizarding World site, formerly known as Pottermore.

The best known Maledictus in the series is Nagini's, Voldermort's snake, so that's fans' reference point for this whole theory. It was revealed that Nagini was more than a pet during Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. This also means that she's much older than Voldemort and has much more ancient ties to evil. Plus, don't forget that Nagini herself becomes a Horcrux... that's just how powerful and complex a Maledictus can be.

The reason fans believe that Mrs. Norris is much more than any other cat is, for starters, the agency that the feline has throughout the books. After all, she is the reason that Harry, Ron, and Hermione ended up in 3rd-floor corridor, which hides Fluffy and the Sorcerers Stone. Plus, she's always sneaking up on Harry in the invisibility cloak.

Interestingly enough, Mrs. Norris shows up on the Marauder's Map which depicts where all the people in the castle are at any given moment. Other pets, such as Hermione's cat Crookshanks, don't appear. The only other animals that show up are Animagi, such as Peter Pettigrew (known as Scabbers) and Sirius Black. So, Mrs. Norris' appearance could mean that she's more than an animal.



Mrs. Norris' partnership with Filch seems to mirror that of Voldermort's with Nagini. It seems to emulate something more meaningful than just a pet and owner pairing. They seem to be able to work together and communicate in a way that is abnormal, even for the magical world.

The cat is also petrified during the Chamber of Secrets when a Basilisk was wandering Hogwarts. Those who were also petrified were witches and wizards like Hermione. The ability for an animal to be petrified has long since believed to be canon, but the only evidence of that situation is Mrs. Norris. What if Mrs. Norris was never actually an animal, though?

Another potential explanation for Mrs. Norris' uniqueness would be that she is actually an Animagi. This is highly unlikely, though, as the process to become an Animagus is long, tedious, and difficult. There are only seven registered Animagi in the Wizarding World.

That being said, not everyone follows the rules. The Marauders, with the exception of Remus Lupin who is a werewolf, all underwent the process, but never registered themselves. The same can be said for Rita Skeeter, a journalist who used her transformation skills to eavesdrop.

If Mrs. Norris were an Animagus, though, it meant she was somehow keeping it a secret. Since she's actively living in Hogwarts and known by all of the staff, it would be hard to hide that trait.



Is Crookshanks a Maledictus?

While she only makes minor appearances in the movies, Crookshanks is much more key in the books. She's known for sniffing out Peter Pettigrew, constantly getting into spats with Scabbers. It's clear that she has much more awareness than your average house cat.