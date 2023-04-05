Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios A Breakdown of How to Upgrade Gear Items in 'Hogwarts Legacy' By Anthony Jones Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Enhancing your equipment in an RPG game is hardly anything new. Hogwarts Legacy has a system where players can upgrade newly-earned gear or a rare long-worn scarf to increase their character's stats.

In most cases, taking the time to tune up those gear pieces could mean life or death during a grueling boss fight or unexpected ambush while exploring. If you want to learn how to upgrade your snazzy Hogwarts clothing, here's everything you need to know.



How to upgrade gear in 'Hogwarts Legacy' explained:

Naturally, you'll stumble across new gear pieces out in the wild to progressively make your stats better throughout the game. To hang on to your favorite equipment longer, upgrading them is the best method. To do this, you must first complete "The Helm of Urtkot" quest by Hogsmeade and "The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom" quest in the Room of Requirement. Finishing the quests will unlock the Enchanted Loom, which you can conjure in the Room of Requirement.

Interact with the Enchanted Loom to start upgrading gear items. But keep in mind: Upgraded gear will increase the opposite of its primary stat. For instance, equipment providing mostly defense will receive an offensive stat.



Unfortunately, Low-rarity equipment cannot get upgraded with the Enchanted Loom. If you have a Superb-rarity gear item, you can even apply traits obtained from challenges and bandit camps to tweak spells or increase your character's durability. Upgradable gear can only get boosted three times and require various materials each step of the way.

Collect beast materials from the Vivarium and shops in order to upgrade your gear.

Beast materials are items essential for upgrading gear in Hogwarts Legacy. You have a few ways to get your hands on them. The Vivarium, a magical greenhouse where you can feed and brush rescued beasts, can give you materials needed for different gear pieces as a reward for caring for the magical creatures.

Additionally, you could purchase beast parts. The Broof and Peck shop in Hogsmeade may be expensive but will help gain hard-to-find materials. Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.