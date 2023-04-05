Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Twitter/@Fudsim 'Roblox' Characters Are Appearing Bald and Players Are Super Confused — Here's What We Know By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 5 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Whether you're streaming a show, using an app, or just trying to chat online with your friends, no platform is immune to the occasional widespread glitch. Usually, they appear as an outage, where thousands of users will be unable to log on or use an app properly without it crashing or simply not working. More often than not, you might see another social media platform trending with the fact that a completely different platform isn't working.

Recently, however, Roblox was plagued by one of the strangest widespread glitches ever. Roblox is a popular online gaming platform where users can create avatars and have them traverse a virtual world to play all sorts of user-generated games. It's a neat concept to have your own user-generated avatars participate in some fun games, but things get weird when a glitch starts affecting everyone. Rather than an outage, however, Roblox avatars started appearing bald. Here's what we know.

Why is everyone bald in 'Roblox'?

Like any game with a character creator, users can customize the appearance of their Roblox avatars. Depending on the perks you unlock or the technical know-how you can utilize you can change and mod your character to look however you want. Most everyone has the same blocky avatar, but you can still adjust their skins and outward appearance to your liking. Namely, you can add hair or headgear to your avatar. You even have the option of not wearing anything on your head at all.

However, a particularly strange glitch in Roblox forced a significant number of players to forcibly appear bald. Starting on Apr. 4, several users took to platforms like Twitter to report that their characters were bald for seemingly no reason. The glitch had apparently spread to several players. Try Hard Guides reported that it was simply an "unexpected" but "temporary glitch," which can plague any platform from time to time.

omg Roblox just broke and its giving everyone free bald haircuts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😯💀🪒 pic.twitter.com/AtnzL2JRd6 — Captain Steve (COMISSION CLOSED)🧢 🔥 (@CaptainSteve_RB) April 4, 2023