Tips to Fix Your 'Roblox' Avatar if It's Not Loading

Since launching in 2006, Roblox has become a popular online platform, especially among younger audiences. The site allows users to create their own games and play with each other, making an online space to hang out and have fun separate from traditional social media sites.

Unfortunately, as is the case with most online platforms, there can be some bugs that are particularly annoying. When changing your avatar on Roblox, some have reported it no longer loading, but why is this?