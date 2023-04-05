Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Universal Pictures Let's A-Go! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Is Projected to Be a Massive Success By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 5 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

In the words of the namesake character himself, "Wahoo!" There's plenty for Nintendo fans to celebrate because, at long last, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is zooming into thousands of movie theaters worldwide and aiming for one of, if not the biggest opening weekend of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Universal Pictures Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad and Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Article continues below advertisement

The budget for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is likely over $100 million.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, the budget for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is likely well over $100 million.

As we said before, the movie has a remarkable voice cast, which we assume is one of the production's largest expenses. Plus, we can't forget about the marketing costs — not only did a preview clip play during the NFC Championship Game, but Nintendo and Illumination also paid for a commercial to air during Super Bowl LVII.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, in a Nintendo Direct special for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, co-director Aaron Horvath revealed that the film studio improved their animation, as well as their lighting and rendering technology, to "elevate this movie beyond anything Illumination has ever done." We don't doubt that this cost a significant amount of cash.

'Super Mario' is projected to bring in massive opening weekend box office numbers.