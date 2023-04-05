Let's A-Go! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Is Projected to Be a Massive Success
In the words of the namesake character himself, "Wahoo!"
There's plenty for Nintendo fans to celebrate because, at long last, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is zooming into thousands of movie theaters worldwide and aiming for one of, if not the biggest opening weekend of 2023.
The animated flick, which features an origin story for the titular brothers, boasts an impressive ensemble voice cast that includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.
Now, a cast full of A-listers usually costs a substantial amount of money — with that said, what is the Super Mario Bros. Movie's budget? Keep reading to find out! Plus, stick around to learn more about its projected box office earnings.
The budget for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is likely over $100 million.
Although it has yet to be confirmed, the budget for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is likely well over $100 million.
As we said before, the movie has a remarkable voice cast, which we assume is one of the production's largest expenses. Plus, we can't forget about the marketing costs — not only did a preview clip play during the NFC Championship Game, but Nintendo and Illumination also paid for a commercial to air during Super Bowl LVII.
Additionally, in a Nintendo Direct special for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, co-director Aaron Horvath revealed that the film studio improved their animation, as well as their lighting and rendering technology, to "elevate this movie beyond anything Illumination has ever done." We don't doubt that this cost a significant amount of cash.
'Super Mario' is projected to bring in massive opening weekend box office numbers.
Ahead of its release, Deadline reported that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is on track to gross around $125 million at the domestic box office in its five-day opening weekend. It's also projected to make $100 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $225 million and making it the best opening weekend ever for a video game adaptation.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters.