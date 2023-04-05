Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Universal Pictures 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teases a Potential Sequel in Post-Credit Scene By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 5 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

After literal years of anticipation, we are thrilled to report that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters. The new animated flick, starring Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the titular brothers, is everything superfans could hope for — and it could be the start of a new franchise since there are two post-credits scenes that tease future installments.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' offers two post-credits scenes!

Spoiler alert: This section contains major spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Following the initial stylized credits, a mid-credits sequence takes audiences back to Bowser as he croons yet another rendition of his creepy "Peaches" song from behind a piano. The camera slowly pulls back during the performance until we see that Bowser is not only imprisoned in a cage, but he's also still little. In the end, Bowser gets hit by a guard for comedic effect.

Source: Universal Pictures

At the very end of the credits, the focus returns to Mario and Luigi's hometown of Brooklyn — more so, the intricate sewer system underneath the NYC borough. As the camera plunges into its depths, it eventually stops once it finds a very familiar-looking large egg with green spots. The egg cracks, and as it hatches, someone shouts before the screen cuts to black. If you're as big a Super Mario fan as we are, you know this means that Yoshi is on his way!

Chris Pratt expressed his excitement about the end-credits scene.

Ahead of the movie's long-awaited release, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day spoke with CBR about the final post-credits scene and a potential sequel. Chris expressed his excitement about the sequence, stating, "Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited."

Source: Nintendo

The pair also suggested that a sequel could take inspiration from two fan-favorite games in the franchise: Mario Golf and Luigi's Mansion. "Ooh! Mario Golf!" Chris exclaimed while Charlie added, "I would definitely like to see that. That'd be good. That's right. I'm into that. And we can do our research at Augusta."