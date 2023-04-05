Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies
Mario and Luigi in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Source: Universal Pictures

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teases a Potential Sequel in Post-Credit Scene

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Apr. 5 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

After literal years of anticipation, we are thrilled to report that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters. The new animated flick, starring Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the titular brothers, is everything superfans could hope for — and it could be the start of a new franchise since there are two post-credits scenes that tease future installments.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' offers two post-credits scenes!

Spoiler alert: This section contains major spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Following the initial stylized credits, a mid-credits sequence takes audiences back to Bowser as he croons yet another rendition of his creepy "Peaches" song from behind a piano. The camera slowly pulls back during the performance until we see that Bowser is not only imprisoned in a cage, but he's also still little. In the end, Bowser gets hit by a guard for comedic effect.

Jack Black voices Bowser in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Source: Universal Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

At the very end of the credits, the focus returns to Mario and Luigi's hometown of Brooklyn — more so, the intricate sewer system underneath the NYC borough. As the camera plunges into its depths, it eventually stops once it finds a very familiar-looking large egg with green spots. The egg cracks, and as it hatches, someone shouts before the screen cuts to black.

If you're as big a Super Mario fan as we are, you know this means that Yoshi is on his way!

Chris Pratt expressed his excitement about the end-credits scene.

Ahead of the movie's long-awaited release, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day spoke with CBR about the final post-credits scene and a potential sequel. Chris expressed his excitement about the sequence, stating, "Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited."

Article continues below advertisement
Mario and Yoshi in 'Super Mario Galaxy 2'
Source: Nintendo

The pair also suggested that a sequel could take inspiration from two fan-favorite games in the franchise: Mario Golf and Luigi's Mansion. "Ooh! Mario Golf!" Chris exclaimed while Charlie added, "I would definitely like to see that. That'd be good. That's right. I'm into that. And we can do our research at Augusta."

Chris also mentioned that "there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion," noting that he thinks "that would be great."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

There's a New Popcorn Bucket for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and It's Exactly Fans Would Want

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Is the Latest Video Game Film — Is It on Netflix?

Nintendo Finally Reveals Its Stellar Voice Cast for Animated Movie 'Mario'

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.