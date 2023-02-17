Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios Traits in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Can Boost Your Gear and Abilities — Can You Stack Them? By Anthony Jones Feb. 17 2023, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

From beginning to end, players in Hogwarts Legacy will come across numerous unique equipment pieces to expand their skills or spells and crack puzzles for vital rewards. Moreover, items from local magical vendors in the wizarding world can give players an edge when dealing with fierce beasts and dark wizards out in the wild.

Almost everything accessible to the player in some way enhances their experience in Hogwarts Legacy, with a few serving a much bigger purpose. One of those is Traits collected from specific areas around the world map that apply significant attributes to equipment and boost abilities. But can you stack Traits in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's everything you need to know.

Do Traits stack in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can stack Traits for further bonuses to your equipment and abilities. In fact, one player on Reddit said combining Traits could make them "quite a bit more powerful" if done correctly.

By testing spells like Diffindo with different Traits, the user recorded data showing drastic changes between combinations on the same enemy NPC. The test caused users within the thread to theorize possible Trait stacks, such as "Herbology III and/or Fangs III for insane Cabbage damage" and so on, to make impressive builds. It's possible to use Traits to increase your versatility against every enemy thrown your way, but you could also specialize in one area for more impact.

Similar to the skill tree introduced in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll have room to decide how you piece together the strengths and weaknesses of your magician to overcome the challenges throughout the game.

How to find Traits in 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

There are several ways to find Traits in Hogwarts Legacy. You can obtain them by collecting Trait recipes from Bandit Camps scattered across the map, listed as a camp icon on the overworld.

First, you must fight off the enemies hanging out within to clear the camp, and once it's safe, you can loot a collection chest hidden in the area that contains a Trait. You could also find these chests in other locations, such as villages, dungeons, around Hogwarts, and more — so you won't always have to dive deep into enemy territory.

Although, the kicker is that Traits acquired from chests will be random. You can save your game before opening them and try for a better Trait if the one you earned isn't great for your current build. Hogwarts Legacy is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.