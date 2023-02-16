Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Selling Beasts in 'Hogwarts Legacy' is an Easy Way to Earn Cash By Jon Bitner Feb. 16 2023, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Taming beasts is a fun diversion in Hogwarts Legacy, but if you ever grow tired of your companions, the game gives you an easy way to sell them for extra cash. You might not want to sell any Shiny Beasts, as these tend to be ultra-rare and difficult to capture, but there’s nothing stopping you from pawning your other creatures to make a quick buck. Here’s where to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, along with details on why it’s such a lucrative activity.

How to tame beasts in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Before you can start selling beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to learn how to catch them. This happens fairly early in the game, and as long as you’re plugging away through the main story, you’ll eventually unlock the Room of Requirement and a quest known as “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom.” This will give you access to the Vivarium, along with all the tools you need to start taming beasts.

Where to sell beasts.

Once you’ve learned how to tame beasts, you’re also ready to start selling them. Most shops in Hogwarts Legacy are located in Hogsmeade, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll be heading back there to sell beasts. Once you’ve made it to the quaint town, look for the Brood and Peck shop. It’s here that you can sell beasts for 120 Galleons. Considering Galleons can be difficult to come by in Hogwarts Legacy, this makes beasts an easy source of income.

But instead of constantly heading out to tame beasts, consider waiting to sell beasts until you’ve finished the “Plight of the House Elf” quest. This will teach you how to breed beasts – which is arguably an easier way to make money than going out and hunting. Keep in mind that all beasts currently sell for the same 120 Galleons, so it’s in your best interest to only tame and breed the easiest animals possible.

If you’re looking for another easy way to make cash, consider hunting down the creepy Eye Chests located throughout Hogwarts. Each chest is filled with 500 Galleons, making them a great way to supplement your income. It might involve a bit more exploration than selling beasts (and you'll also need to have learned the Disillusionment spell), but be sure to check them out whenever you find one in the wild.