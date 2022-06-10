The Actor That Played the Driving Instructor in 'Ms. Marvel' Also Appeared in the DCEU

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus.

Marvel superheroes — they're just like us, especially Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). In Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel, Kamala faces a threat greater than Thanos himself — her driving test.

What makes the driving scene quite amusing is the fact that the actor playing Kamala's driving instructor actually appeared in a DCEU movie you've probably heard of! It's the MCU/DCEU crossover nobody anticipated!