MTSU Assistant Dean Fired After Posting That Charlie Kirk “Spoke His Fate Into Existence” The university's president called the employee's comments, "inappropriate and callous." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega/LinkedIn

The death of influencer Charlie Kirk created an outcry of emotions from those who knew him, and many who did not. During his life, Kirk was known for his candid support of the Republican Party and the Trump Administration's initiatives, and promoting conservative political ideals on high school and college campuses through his non-profit, Turning Point USA.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kirk's ability to exercise his right to free speech propelled him into the spotlight as a political pundit, those using the very same right to discuss his death have found themselves out of a job. One of them was Middle Tennessee State University's former Assistant Dean, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, who was fired from the school after sharing her thoughts on Kirk's death. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

MTSU employee Laura Sosh-Lightsy wrote she had "ZERO sympathy" for Charlie Kirk on social media.

After multiple sources confirmed Kirk was shot at UVU and later died of his injuries, many people who disagreed with his political views didn't rush to share their thoughts and prayers for him and his loved ones. According to WSMV 4, Sosh-Lightsy was among those who unapologetically didn't mourn his loss and expressed as much on her Facebook page. “Looks like ol’ Charlie spoke his fate into existence,” the Assistant Dean wrote. “Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy.”

When Sosh-Lightsy began receiving backlash from online commenters, she added another post doubling down on how unaffected she was by Kirk's death. "Yep. Hate begets hate,” she added. “Still no sympathy. You get back what you put into the world tenfold.”

Article continues below advertisement

Assistant Dean of Students for my alma mater — Middle Tennessee State University — has some thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/HN3HIPI24l — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 11, 2025

Sosh-Lightsy was fired after her posts caught Sen. Marsha Blackburn's attention.

Sosh-Lightsy's comments quickly gained the public's radar, including that of Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. After reading the MTSU employee's messages, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and demanded the Assistant Dean hand over her title.

Article continues below advertisement

This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at @MTSU. https://t.co/IxvPUn6qvQ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 11, 2025

"This person should be ashamed of her post," the politician wrote, with Sosh-Lightsy's post attached. "She should be removed from her position at @MTSU."

Article continues below advertisement

Other commenters expressed the same sentiments as Blackburn, with many calling Sosh-Lightsy's comments "disgusting," "sickening," and joining Blackburn in making her "unemployable." Soon after the pushback continued circulating, MTSU's president, Sidney A. McPhee, released a statement confirming Sosh-Lightsy was no longer one of the school's employees.

"An MTSU employee today offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk," McPhee wrote on the school's Facebook. "The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. This employee has been fired effective immediately.”

Article continues below advertisement

This is the face of bigotry in America - Laura Sosh-Lightsy. Disgusting, untrue, and arrogantly uneducated comments about a person of character who never spoke to anyone, no matter their contradicting opinion, with hate. She is what hatred looks like. pic.twitter.com/OztVjD52Ir — Andrew Williams (@sa1ntandr3w) September 11, 2025

While the administrator didn't name Sosh-Lightsy directly, he shared in the statement that her role as the Assistant Dean of the Office of Student Care and Conduct affected the decision to fire her, stating he expected her to be more respectful and "even-keeled" amid the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is the time when we count on our staff to be thoughtful, supportive, and even-keeled. The best antidote for stress is caring,” McPhee added. “It was the exact opposite of what we would expect from anyone who represents our university to students and the public.”