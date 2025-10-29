The Story of the Murdaugh Family Home in Moselle Continued After the Murder Trials The property witnessed the terrible tragedy that ended with the loss of two lives. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 29 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @48 Hours

The launch of Hulu's Murdaugh: Death In The Family brought a new wave of attention to a violent case that shocked the country years before the television series was ready to be released. Audiences are on the edge of their seats, trying to learn new details about the narrative that led the Murdaugh family home to become a crime scene.

What happened to the home of Alex Murdaugh, Moselle? Here's what we know about who purchased the property when the dust settled after the murders took place.

What happened to the Murdaugh family home in Moselle?

According to House Beautiful, the property was put up for sale once the authorities had finished examining it. Once it was determined that Alex was going to prison for the rest of his life, something needed to be done about the house located at 4147 Moselle. The Crosby Land Company handles the transition of large properties into the housing market. They were the ones responsible for offering the Moselle Farm to potential buyers. The sale was settled at $3.9 million.

James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley are farmers who live in the same town as the Murdaugh family. The wealthy businessmen teamed up to purchase the Moselle Farm without having any actual plan as to what to do with the property. The sale of the estate happened while Alex's trial was still taking over the news cycle. Assets taken from the house are scattered through unknown locations. An auction took place after the sale, allowing bidders to walk away with furniture and memorabilia from the Murdaugh residence.

Out of the $3.9 million of the sale price, $2.86 million was given to the Beach family. Mallory Beach was a young woman who died in a boating accident. It was later revealed that Paul Murdaugh, who was in control of the vehicle at the time, was heavily intoxicated with alcohol. Alex's youngest son, Buster Murdaugh, received $530,000 out of the sale. The rest of the money was spent covering legal fees and related matters.

'Murdaugh: Death In The Family' brings new attention to the case.

People are once again interested in the Murdaugh case due to the release of Murdaugh: Death In The Family. The show features Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh and Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh. The true crime title is based on how Mandy Matney followed every development of the case through her podcast. Alex is currently in prison.

