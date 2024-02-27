Home > Gaming 'Modern Warfare 3' Zombies Mode Is Still Not Working — Here Are Some Possible Fixes By Sara Belcher Feb. 26 2024, Published 7:12 p.m. ET Source: Activision

Being a Call of Duty fan right now isn't easy. Between the recent reset of everyone's rank and the ongoing issues with different game modes, players have continued to be frustrated with the current titles. In fact, Modern Warfare 3 has been facing additional issues with players accessing the Zombies gameplay mode as a result of some of the current bugs plaguing the title. But this is not the first time players have had to deal with this.

Despite the various patches the developers have put out, the Zombies mode in the game continuously has issues. Players have been reporting issues since late 2023, but even in February 2024 players are consistently reporting issues logging into the mode and starting matches. Why is Zombies not working? There are some fixes you can implement on PC to help.

Source: Activision

Why is Zombies not working on 'Modern Warfare 3'?

If you're having issues logging into a match of Zombies, there are a few fixes you can implement to try to get the game running again, but it's not guaranteed that these will resolve it. For starters, you should check the official Call of Duty updates account to see if the servers are down. If it's a server issue, then there's nothing you can personally do to fix it until the developers push out a patch.

Once you've confirmed that the servers are not down, you can try closing the application and relaunching it. If relaunching regularly doesn't solve the issue, you can also choose to restart it and “Run as Administrator.” To do this, right-click on the title in your library and select "Run as Administrator." This is another method that many have found to work, but this is not a guaranteed solution.

📢 #ModernWarfareZombies



Due to known issues, players are unable to access Modern Warfare Zombies at this time.



Investigations remain ongoing. https://t.co/xEPlidPgez — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 23, 2024

If restarting the game doesn't work, then you may need to verify the game files. On PC, right-click on Modern Warfare 3 in your library and select "Properties." From there, choose "Local Files," and then "Verify integrity of game files." This will check your files to make sure they aren't corrupted. This is an easier solution than deleting and redownloading the game, though if verifying the files' integrity doesn't work, redownloading the game is the next step.