Home > Gaming 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' Is Currently Offering a Free Trial to All Players Why does 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' say "Free Trial" in the main menu. The game is currently offering an exclusive trial for new players. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 15 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Activision

The Gist: Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III have noticed a tab that says "Free Trial" on the main menu.

Activision is currently offering an exclusive campaign to encourage new players to try the game.

The campaign is a holiday event that only lasts one weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

With the holidays in full gear, some folks are probably wondering what to get their gamer friends as gifts. On the flip side, some gamers themselves might be wondering what games to get themselves for the holidays. Well, if you're in the market for the latest installment of the long-running Call of Duty franchise, you have the chance to test out Modern Warfare III over the weekend. Many players have noticed that the game now says "Free Trial" in the start menu. Here's what you should know.

Article continues below advertisement

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' is offering a free trial for a limited time.

Modern Warfare III was released on Nov. 10, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. If you've been on the fence about checking out the newest game in the series, then worry not. Activision is giving gamers a chance to try out the game for free before buying.

In mid-December 2023, an official blog post confirmed that MWIII would be offering a Free Access period for the holidays. The event runs from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, meaning new players can dive in for the weekend and check out everything that the game has to offer. Players are able to check out all of the game's multiplayer content, including maps, War Mode, and the Modern Warfare Zombies co-op mode.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone accessing the free trial will also be able to access four different multiplayer modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Domination. Existing players will have likely noticed the "Free Access" tab that appears in the main menu during this trial. Obviously, none of this particularly matters if you already have the game, and your current playthroughs won't be affected. However, you can expect an influx of newcomers testing the waters of MWIII.

Just in time for the holidays, get a taste of #MW3 during the Free Access period from December 14-18 👉 https://t.co/uKAgQg5cN7



🔥 MP Maps including Highrise, Rust, and Shipment

💥 Modes including War, Ground War, and Core offerings

🧟‍♂️ Modern Warfare Zombies pic.twitter.com/t6ibnIRNZG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 12, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Now, there's good news and bad news to go with this free trial. The bad news? The single-player campaign for Modern Warfare III isn't available for the free trial. You can only access that upon purchasing the full game. However, there's still good news for MWII players who have yet to get the game. All of the content and experience you've earned in that installment will be carried over to the new Modern Warfare III.