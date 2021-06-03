Get Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Artists With Spotify's Audio Birth Chart

One part of the Only You experience is the Audio Birth Chart, which is a play on your big three astrological signs. For those who aren't astrology fans, it's believed that you can tell a lot about a person by their sun, moon, and rising signs — and now Spotify is telling you who your "big three" artists are.

Your audio sun sign is the artist you listen to the most, while your audio moon sign is your "most emotional artist" (because your moon sign is said to be a reflection of your emotional side). Your audio rising sign is one of your newer artists.

Of course, these don't actually correlate with your astrological chart, but it's been a fun way for users to share their current listening trends for the year with their friends.