People Are Loving Spotify's "Dream Dinner Party" Feature

People Are Loving Spotify's "Dream Dinner Party" FeatureBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 3 2021, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Tuco from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly waxes on comically about the digestive benefits of listening to music while eating, oblivious to the fact of just how much danger he's in. It's a great scene that not only includes some brilliant acting and filmmaking, but also a kernel of truth: The type of music you listen to can affect how much you physically enjoy and process a meal. And this little tidbit might get your more excited about Spotify's Dream Dinner Party feature.
What is Spotify's Dream Dinner Party anyway?
It's basically a cute name for an aggregated playlist that pulls together tracks from three of your favorite artists to help set the mood for a nice meal.
While having unlimited choice and access to pretty much any artist's track at any time you want is one of the benefits of having access to a music streaming service like Spotify, oftentimes this impedes us from discovering new music.
And if you're not the type of person to explore each and every single track from your favorite artists, then the Dream Dinner Party feature could definitely help you learn about some tunes you may have not listened to otherwise.
And even if you're a die-hard enthusiast of, let's say, Bad Bunny, the Dream Dinner Playlist will find appropriate mealtime tracks to bop to while you crunch on some asparagus and mix it up with two other artists.
This way, you won't have to spend time crafting your own perfect playlist for the occasion if you're pressed for time and/or would rather dedicate that mental energy to planning the perfect meal or practicing table banter and where your elbows are going to be placed.
Spotify announced five other features in addition to the Dream Dinner Party, as well.
If you're into astrological charts and the Zodiac then you're going to love Spotify's Audio Birth Chart. On the app's blog, they describe the nifty little feature as: "a musical meeting of cosmic proportions. Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist you’ve recently connected with."
If you want to prove to folks just how "lol unique and random" you are, then you could try out the Artist Pairs feature, which pairs two dissimilar artists and switches off between them. It's a demonstration of your musical eclecticism and just another way for you to indulge in the delusion that you're special because you follow up Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" with Travis Scott's "Franchise."
In fact, you should probably do that right now.
The Your Song Year statistical aggregator charts the years that the music you listen to originates from, which could help you find any other artists from a similar time period you may enjoy. Your Time of Day is pretty straight forward as well — it lets you know when you usually listen to music — and Your Genre/Topics gets into all of the types of music and podcasts you listen to most.
Folks are flocking to Twitter to highlight just how much they're loving the new features. Have you tried them out?