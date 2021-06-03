People Are Loving Spotify's "Dream Dinner Party" Feature

Tuco from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly waxes on comically about the digestive benefits of listening to music while eating, oblivious to the fact of just how much danger he's in. It's a great scene that not only includes some brilliant acting and filmmaking, but also a kernel of truth: The type of music you listen to can affect how much you physically enjoy and process a meal. And this little tidbit might get your more excited about Spotify's Dream Dinner Party feature.

What is Spotify's Dream Dinner Party anyway?

It's basically a cute name for an aggregated playlist that pulls together tracks from three of your favorite artists to help set the mood for a nice meal. While having unlimited choice and access to pretty much any artist's track at any time you want is one of the benefits of having access to a music streaming service like Spotify, oftentimes this impedes us from discovering new music.

And if you're not the type of person to explore each and every single track from your favorite artists, then the Dream Dinner Party feature could definitely help you learn about some tunes you may have not listened to otherwise. And even if you're a die-hard enthusiast of, let's say, Bad Bunny, the Dream Dinner Playlist will find appropriate mealtime tracks to bop to while you crunch on some asparagus and mix it up with two other artists.

Source: Spotify

This way, you won't have to spend time crafting your own perfect playlist for the occasion if you're pressed for time and/or would rather dedicate that mental energy to planning the perfect meal or practicing table banter and where your elbows are going to be placed.