The 'My Hero Academia' Battle Royale Game Previously Held Closed Betas — When Is the Release Date?
Long before a Fortnite crossover was ever even teased, My Hero Academia was already announced to be receiving its own battle royale game.
The popular ongoing anime series follows Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, a young man who aspires to be a great hero in a society where nearly everyone is born with superpowers. He attends the prestigious UA Academy, where he and his fellow students are taught by professional heroes, all while taking on actual supervillains who threaten the world on a regular basis.
Deku and and the rest of the super-powered cast of MHA are set to star in their own battle royale game called My Hero Ultra Rumble. The game was previously announced back in July 2022 and has held two closed betas since, one in Japan in February 2022 and another one in North America during the following August.
After these test runs, the dev team at Bandai Namco has taken stock of player feedback and are still working on the game. Do we have a release date for it yet?
Does the 'My Hero Academia' battle royale game have a release date? Here's what we know about 'My Hero Ultra Rumble'.
My Hero Ultra Rumble is an upcoming battle royale game in which 24 players are organized into teams of three. After being dropped into an arena, players can use their characters' special "Quirks" to try and eliminate all other teams until they are the last ones left standing. Players can also collect items to heal or skill cards to level up their Quirks or receive special power-ups.
As of this writing, the game already has a confirmed cast of 12 playable characters.
The initial roster is as follows:
- Izuku Midoriya
- Katsuki Bakugo
- All Might
- Shoto Todoroki
- Ochaco Uraraka
- Tsuyu Asui
- Tomura Shgaraki
- Dabi
- Himiko Toga
- Mr. Compress
- Mt. Lady
- Cementoss
Depending on your characters' alignment (Hero or Villain), they can also interact with civilian NPCs mid-battle to help turn the tide in a match.
Despite having had two closed betas throughout 2022, My Hero Ultra Rumble currently does not have a release date. However, Bandai Namco has previously released the stats on player feedback in order to make the necessary improvements to ship the game soon.
"We are working hard to improve the game based on your participation in the CBT and the feedback we have received," Bandai Namco stated in a post from December 2022.
Bandai Namco reported that out of over 60,414 participants in the closed beta, over 78 percent of them expressed that they were "satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the game's state at the time. 9 percent of players were dissatisfied with the beta, while 13 percent were indifferent.
The dev team plans to make improvements to character balance, camera control, character control, and various other gameplay elements.
While the My Hero Academia battle royale doesn't have a release date yet, the development team has remained transparent as they work hard at quality assurance.
The release for My Hero Ultra Rumble is currently TBD.