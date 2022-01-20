How Many Couples From 'My Mom, Your Dad' Are Still Together? Here's What We Know

Reality dating shows are great until you finish the last episode and realize that the entire season was filmed months in advance and now there's a decent chance that your favorite couple might not even be together anymore. Boo, lame!

Well, if you breezed through HBO Max’s newest reality dating show, My Mom, Your Dad, then you know exactly what we're talking about. The freshman series, which is a combo of The Circle and Bachelor in Paradise, offers older singles a chance at love.