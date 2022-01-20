Are Harry and Beaux From Season 3 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Still Together?

Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle.

Throughout the third season of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, viewers witnessed the slow burn romance between 29-year-old tree surgeon Harry Johnson and 24-year-old legal secretary Beaux Raymond.

When the pair initially enter the Turks and Caicos villa, Harry has his sights set on Georgia Hassarati, with Beaux encouraging him to approach Georgia about his feelings.