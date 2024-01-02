Home > Viral News > Influencers Meet Mychal Threets, The TikTok Creator Who Is All About Spreading Library Joy TikTok creator Mychal Threets (@mychal3ts) is a librarian in Fairfield, Calif. who often shares uplifting and informative videos about the library. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / Mychal Threets

The Gist: Mychal Threets is a librarian who has become very popular on TikTok.

In his videos, he spreads positive messages about the library and often shares anecdotes about his job.

Mychal has received some hurtful comments regarding his upbeat personality and joyful videos.

Is reading a book better for you than watching TikTok videos? Probably, but the joy of connecting with fellow book lovers online, especially BookTok creators who actively champion reading and put you onto new titles, can be just as fulfilling. Additionally, keeping up with creators who advocate for libraries, is just as important as we often downplay these valuable institutions.

Keep reading to more about Mychal Threets, a TikTok creator and librarian who wants you to know that you are always welcome at the library.

Who is Mychal Threets?

Mychal Threets is a librarian turned TikTok star. He works as the supervising librarian at the Fairfield Civic Center Library in Solano County, California, which he features in many of his videos. He is big on spreading "library joy" as he calls it.

@mychal3ts YOU are the perfect you, @Reverend PopPop & Mama Heather! We are all people in this world waiting to befriend one another to exist, to live together in this world with love and kindness ✨ Happy tears of thanks for your joy! 💚 #BookTok #LibraryTikTok #Storytime ♬ original sound - mychal

In his videos which have amassed millions of likes, Mychal shares stories from the library and his workday. He has spent a lot of his life at the library. Mychal got his first library card at age 5. Not to mention, he was home-schooled by his mother through most of grade school and relied on many of the resources at his local library — which he now runs, as he told the New York Times. Mychal claims earliest friends were the books, and voices, on the shelves. Mychal got his first library card at age 5.

One of Mychal's favorite childhood characters is Arthur Read, the aardvark protagonist of the eponymous series. He nods to him in his TikTok bio by borrowing his iconic line: "Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card." In fact, Mychal has Arthur's library card tattooed on his arm.

Mychal Threets responds to comments about him being on the spectrum.

Mychal's cheerful library videos aren't adored by everyone though. In a recent social media interaction on X, Josh Lekach, host of the podcast Wrong Opinion, shared one of Mychal's videos, writing "People are getting weirder."

Mychal addressed Josh's hurtful comment as well as others made in response to the post, which included comments mocking his voice, mannerisms, and how he retells his interactions at the library. Some folks tried to defend him, claiming he's autistic. Setting the record straight, Mychal explained: "I'm not autistic. There's nothing wrong with being autistic. I think autistic people are some of the coolest people on the planet."