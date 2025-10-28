Mystic Zach Talks NFL with Legend Lawrence Taylor on 'Doubl3 Coverage' Podcast Lawrence mused that today's football is quite different from what he used to play. By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 28 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Doubl3 Coverage

Launching a podcast in 2025 has to be a passion project. The oversaturated nature of the podcast world means that any podcast launches while swimming upstream, and if you don't have a strong vision, you don't have a podcast. Doubl3 Coverage hosts Mystic Zach Hirsh and N3on are prime examples of what happens when you have all the right elements to make that strong start.

For their end-of-October podcast, Zach sat down with NFL legend Lawrence Taylor to talk all things football. Lawrence's appearance on the podcast marks another extraordinary guest opportunity for the Doubl3 Coverage team and shows Zach's skill at the interview.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage L to R: 'Doubl3 Coverage's Mark Dante, former NFL star Lawrence Taylor, host Mystic Zach Hirsh, and founder/CEO Jacob Chavez

Mystic Zach sits down with Lawrence Taylor to discuss the NFL on 'Doubl3 Coverage' podcast.

He's a Hall of Famer and is widely regarded as one of football's biggest stars: Lawrence Taylor. As a multiple Super Bowl winner, Lawrence retired in 1993, and his fame hasn't fizzled since then. An opportunity to interview him was simply too good for the Doubl3 Coverage team to pass up, even though it meant N3on wouldn't make it in time to sit down with Lawrence.

Zach shared with Distractify, "It's more fun to do the show as a team with N3on, but I've been interviewing athletes on my own for the past six years. Even so, you don't get the opportunity to interview a true NFL legend every day. When we learned LT was available on short notice in my hometown, we jumped on it." He joked, "You don't say no to sitting down one-on-one with the greatest defensive player in NFL history."

During the interview, Lawrence chatted about his status as one of the league's best players, his relationship with pal Michael Jordan, and how he would take on Tom Brady. He joked that today's football is a "different type of football" than he used to play, adding that you actually hit your opponents hard back in his day. Zach also sat down with rapper Hotboii, who showed off his fan bling and shared his love for football from childhood.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage

'Doubl3 Coverage' has become an overnight sensation.

Of course, legendary Lawrence isn't the only big name to appear so far on Doubl3 Coverage. The podcast, even though it's relatively new, has managed to garner not just interest from fans, but also eager collaboration from other big names in the world of live streaming and influencing.

So far, big names interviewed by Zach and N3on include Antonio Gates, Jake Paul, and more. Which means that this isn't just your run-of-the-mill podcast with delusions of grandeur; it's becoming extraordinary quite quickly. When launching Doubl3 Coverage, Zach and Founder/CEO Jacob Chavez, along with the creative team, had dreams of making the show a one-stop shop for all things culture and sports-related for Gen Z viewers.

Not only has that vision come into focus, but Zach and N3on's unique talents have complemented one another well. N3on brings the streaming know-how, while Zach has become known for his world-class picks.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage