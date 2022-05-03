Here's the 4-1-1 on the 'Name That Tune' Australian Band Members

Reigan Derry is quite the talented young woman. According to FeelingTheVibe, the Australian beauty first rose to fame after competing on Australian idol were she finished in seventh place. The outlet shares that Reagan went on to perform with the band Scarlet Belle until the group disbanded in 2011.

Reigan also competed on The X Factor: Australia were she placed fourth, per the outlet. Since then, Reigan has scored a record deal with Sony and released her debut EP in 2014. The beauty's Instagram also shows Reigan covering various hit songs and sharing her own music.