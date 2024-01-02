Home > Television > Reality TV Corbin Bleu Faces Off Against Comedian Craig Ferguson on 'Celebrity Name That Tune' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Corbin Bleu shows off some of his musical knowledge in an exclusive 'Celebrity Name That Tune' clip ahead of a new Season 3 episode. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 2 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 3 of Celebrity Name That Tune features a variety of different stars here to prove their musical prowess as they play against each other in the name of winning money for charity. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Jan. 2 episode of Celebrity Name That Tune, Corbin Bleu goes up against Craig Ferguson when the latter is a little too quick with the buzzer and gets an answer wrong.

As with the standard version of Name That Tune, the celebrity-infused game show relies on contestants' quick thinking to correctly guess the title of a song before their opponent can. However, if one hits the buzzer too soon and guesses incorrectly, the other player has the chance to listen to more of the song and have a better chance at a right answer. And with both versions of the show, plenty of money is on the line. $150,000, to be exact.

Corbin Bleu competes in the Jan. 2 episode of 'Celebrity Name That Tune.'

In the Celebrity Name That Tune clip, when the in-house band performs a Pussycat Dolls song, Craig quickly hits his buzzer and guesses the song as Don't Cha, which he instead starts to name as Don't You Wish Your Girlfriend Was Hot Like Me, which is a line of the song, but not the actual title. Regardless, he's wrong, and Corbin gets the opportunity to give the right answer.

Corbin correctly guesses The Pussycat Dolls song as When I Grow Up. He's right and he steals in this round, which could very well put him in the lead. That is, if he doesn't mess up himself in the episode as well. While part of the game show is correctly guessing the songs, another part is hoping your opponent messes up enough to give you the advantage.

Contestants on 'Celebrity Name That Tune' play to donate prize earnings to charitable causes.

The winner of each Celebrity Name That Tune episode wins $150,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. For Corbin in the Jan. 2 episode, that charity is The Actors Fund, which is, according to its website, an organization that "provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan."