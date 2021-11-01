'Nancy Drew's' Tunji Kasim Teases Season 3 Storylines, Says Nick Faces His "Demons" (EXCLUSIVE)

A modern take on the cult-classic book series, the CW's Nancy Drew chronicles the mind-blowing adventures of a group of amateur sleuths in Horseshoe Bay, Maine.

Season 3 marks the arrival of Temperance, a villain even more terrifying than the Aglæca. Her artful manipulations pose a grave threat to the Drew Crew. What's more, an enigmatic character from Nick's past forces Nick to reevaluate his relationship with George.