Naomi Sharon's Love Life May Have Changed Drastically Thanks to Drake

If you don't know who Naomi Sharon is by now, odds are you're likely to very soon. The burgeoning singer is not only building a solid following but is now linked to one of the biggest artists in the world: Drake . Unfortunately, the terms of them becoming so friendly weren't exactly ideal.

It was so far from ideal, actually, that Naomi's fiancé has now called off their 8-year-long relationship and marriage plans. So, what exactly went down between the Canadian superstar and Naomi? Here's what we know so far.

"A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Then this major opportunity comes, and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over, and than [sic] out of nowhere, all the trust [vanishes] with knives in your back and your heart." Yikes.

He took to social media to air out his feelings about the ordeal, posting to his now-private Instagram page: "Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship eight years long with an engagement and wedding planned.

However, things seemed to turn from work to play fairly quickly once Naomi's fiancé wasn't around, so Jamie called off the union. At least that's how many are interpreting his latest Instagram posts.

Thanks to some investigative fans on Reddit , there's a pretty clear picture of what occurred between Naomi and Drake. Various social media posts paint a picture of the latter inviting Naomi and her fiancé, fellow musician Jamie Sun, to work on his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

Naomi has been trying to make her way as a singer for quite some time.

The Dutch and Caribbean artist, who was born in Rotterdam, released her debut single, "The Moon," in April 2019. She has since released several other notable tracks such as "Breeze" and "1991" and has developed a solid and devout following of fans online. With an enchanting voice and stylistic tendencies that meld soul, R&B, jazz, and contemporary influences, she's definitely poised to blow up as an artist in virtually every way.

It seems as though Drake was aware of that as well, which is probably why he tapped the burgeoning star to contribute to his forthcoming album. However, he might have bitten off more than he could chew by mixing business and pleasure with Naomi if the rumors are indeed true.