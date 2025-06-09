Nat Wolff’s Brother Is Also a Hollywood Star and They Almost Look Like Twins Nat Wolff's brother is his only sibling. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 9 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Piecing together family ties between actors and musicians is always oddly satisfying, like finding out Emily and Zooey Deschanel are sisters, or that Alfie Allen and Lily Allen are related. And if you didn’t already know that Nat Wolff, the singer, songwriter, actor, and, as of June 2025, Billie Eilish’s rumored love interest, has a brother in Hollywood who looks a lot like him, well, now you do. And chances are, you’re now pretty curious about his sibling.

Nat's brother is Alex Wolff, and he's widely known in both film and music. You might recognize him as the shy, not-so-confident Spencer from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, or maybe you caught him in Oppenheimer. Together, the Wolff brothers have stacked up dozens of film credits, and they’re no strangers to the music scene either. Here’s everything to know about Nat Wolff’s brother and the story behind their band (because yes, they have one!).

Nat Wolff’s brother is Alex Wolff, and the two are in a band together.



Before we get into Alex’s band with his brother, you should know a little bit about him individually. He’s been in quite a few movies and TV shows — dozens, actually — with some of his first roles including Mr. Troop Mom (2009) and the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band (2007–2009).

But over the years, his name’s been linked to some pretty big Hollywood productions, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016), My Friend Dahmer (2017), the Jumanji remake movies (as mentioned), and A Quiet Place: Day One (2024). So yeah, he’s definitely moved up in the ranks and stayed relevant.

Alex is also dating fellow musician Rosalind Elizabeth “Rozzi” Crane, 34, and the two took an exciting trip to Japan in May 2025. Some of her standout songs include "Bad Together," "Best Friend Song," and her feature on "Come Away to the Water" by Maroon 5, which was on The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond album. So yeah, she’s kind of a big deal too.

Film and dating aside, Alex is also in the band Nat & Alex Wolff with his brother Nat. The Wolff brothers’ band is currently opening for Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which runs through November 2025, and they regularly share their music on Instagram @natandalex. While their band’s been a big part of Billie’s tour, Nat also starred in the singer’s music video for "Chihiro." So it’s not really a surprise that Deuxmoi shared photos of Nat and Billie sharing a few balcony smooches in Italy at the start of June 2025.

Are the Wolff brothers twins?