Secret Hadid Sister Revealed From Dad Mohamed's Brief Romance With Terri Hatfield Bella and Gigi didn’t find out about their half-sister until 2023. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 30 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s no secret that fashion models Bella and Gigi Hadid come from a blended family, but what was a secret (at least until May 29, 2025) is that they have a half-sister they only found out about in 2023. Yep, Bella and Gigi have another sister: 23-year-old fashion designer Aydan Nix, who lives in New York. Aydan graduated from Parsons School of Design — The New School in May 2025, per her LinkedIn, but her upbringing looked a lot different from what her sisters experienced.

Article continues below advertisement

She was raised in Orlando, Fla., with her mom and stepfather, and at one point worked as a Domino’s delivery driver for six months in 2021. It's hard to believe someone connected to the Hadid family was out delivering pizza, totally unaware of it until she was 19. So, how does Aydan fit into the picture? Well, Bella and Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, welcomed her after a brief romance with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull. Here’s everything to know about their relationship.

When was Mohamed Hadid in a relationship with Teri Hatfield?

Source: Mega Mohamed Hadid with his daughter Bella Hadid

If you’re wondering whether Mohamed Hadid quietly welcomed a child while still married, only half of that is true. According to Bella and Gigi, their dad was not in a relationship at the time. "Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy," they told the Daily Mail in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Mohamed and Teri Hatfield dated in 2001, shortly after his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. Mohamed and Yolanda were married from 1994 to 2000. Gigi was born in 1995, followed by Bella in 1996. Before Yolanda, the real estate developer was married to Mary Butler, with whom he shares two older daughters, Marielle and Alana.

Article continues below advertisement

The relationship with Teri was short-lived, but it lasted long enough to result in a pregnancy, though according to the sisters, it ended shortly before Teri found out she was expecting. While Mohamed did know about Aydan, the Daily Mail reports he didn’t provide financial support. It’s unclear whether that was a mutual decision or if he chose not to be financially involved.

Nevertheless, Aydan had her mother and stepfather to rely on. The sisters told the outlet, “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.” They added, “After his passing, she decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity, and that’s how she discovered a biological connection to us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aydan’s mother reportedly worked as a mortgage loan originator and raised her in Orlando, where she attended Windermere Preparatory School and graduated in May 2021. So, despite not having her father’s wealth to fall back on, Aydan seems to be doing quite well for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Mohamed Hadid has not publicly acknowledged Aydan as his sixth child, yet.

Although the cat’s out of the bag, and the Hadid family has known about Aydan since 2023, Mohamed still hasn't publicly acknowledged her as his child. He was reportedly planning to attend her May 2025 graduation, according to the Daily Mail, but canceled at the last minute.