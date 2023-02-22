Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: FOX Wait — Is Natacha Karam Leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’? By Allison Hunt Feb. 21 2023, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

It was love at first sight when Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani graced our television screens in 9-1-1: Lone Star. We immediately were drawn to this feisty, fierce, and rebellious woman. But even more importantly, Natacha as Marjan has been able to not only break down stereotypes but give representation to a community and we are here for it.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, every time there is a rumor that Natacha is leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, we immediately panic. Last season, it was unclear if she was coming back after Marjan got into a car accident during a blizzard. And now, there's another rumor that Natacha won't be back for the rest of Season 4. Obviously, we hope this is not true but let's investigate, shall we?

Is Natacha Karam leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’?

Source: FOX

Natacha Karam has graced our television screens as Marjan Marwani on 9-1-1: Lone Star since Season 1. She spoke to Hello! about the importance of playing this character:

Article continues below advertisement

"One of the things I wanted to make clear was that this is one individual woman on her journey...," she told the magazine. "In all storytelling across the board, specificity is where we see ourselves, so it is in the details we see ourselves accurately represented and it is important for people to see themselves. And I think that is what makes characters whole and human and dynamic, when you bother to fill in the details." Hopefully, since this role has meant so much to Natacha that she wants to continue to play her right?

In the promo for Season 4, Episode 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, we see Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, tell Marjan to "get the hell out" of a burning building. The promo then cuts to Marjan saying that she, "froze up in the field because I was afraid of doing it wrong." We then see Marjan resign from the AFD and ride off on her motorcycle.

Article continues below advertisement

Although we most notably know Natacha from 9-1-1: Lone Star, she has been working in the business for a quite a while. You may recognize her from Homeland, The Brave, and The Old Guard as well. So what is the deal with this Natacha leaving rumor? Well, It seems the rumor may have started from the trailer to the Feb. 21 episode.

The trailer definitely makes it seem like Marjan is riding off in the sunset, but editors love to trick us so we are still skeptical. Natacha is still promoting the show on her social media and hasn't mentioned anything about leaving, which is definitely a good sign. There hasn't been a word from the show creators, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, or FOX about a departure either.