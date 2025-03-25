Actress Natalie Dormer Keeps Her Relationship and Children Out of the Spotlight Natalie Dormer is a well-known actress, but here's a look at her life off-screen! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 25 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

English actress Natalie Dormer has had a long and successful career, starring in some of the most popular projects in recent years. She became a household name for her role as Margaery Tyrell on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones and as Cressida in the final two installments of The Hunger Games films.

But when she's not working her a** off on set, Natalie likely loves to spend quality time with her close-knit family at home. Here's everything you need to know about the well-known actress's children and partner!



Natalie Dormer is a proud mother of two children.

In January 2021, Natalie Dormer became a mom for the first time! She shared the happy news in April 2021 on Dame Esther Rantzen and Adrian Mills' That's After Life podcast, revealing that she and her partner David Oakes welcomed a baby girl.

"It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby," Natalie joked. "I feel like I'm probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years' time one day going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'" She went on to gush about her daughter, calling her "an absolute joy." The actress also admitted that she'd never complain about long shooting hours again because the sleep deprivation that comes with raising a child is "something else."



Reflecting on the life-changing experience of motherhood, she said, "People say, 'Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system,' and you sort of roll your eyes and go 'Yeah, yeah' — and then you have one and you go, 'Oh. Wow!'" Natalie continued, "I'm in love. I'm absolutely in love, she's a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me — that's the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in."

In August 2024, Natalie spoke with Air Mail and answered 22 of life's big questions. When asked about the key elements of a good life, she mentioned her "two beautiful daughters" as part of her answer.

Even though Natalie and David have always kept their family life private, it's unclear when they welcomed their second daughter. The couple is known for keeping their romance and children out of the public eye, likely in an effort to preserve some semblance of privacy in their otherwise very public lives.

Natalie is not married — she's in a civil partnership!

For those who may not know, Natalie Dormer has never been married — but she's been in two high-profile relationships. Her first was with director Anthony Byrne, whom she began dating in 2007 after they met on the set of The Tudors. The couple got engaged, but they called it quits in 2018 after 11 years together.

Source: YouTube Natalie Dormer and David Oakes.

Shortly after, Natalie started dating English actor David Oakes, whom she met while working on Venus in Fur. The couple entered a civil partnership in February 2023 in Bath, Somerset, England. They confirmed their union in a joint statement released on March 6, 2023. David shared the message on his Instagram Story, as reported by Yahoo! News UK.