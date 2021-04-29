Natalie Dormer Is a New Mom to Her Baby Girl and Fans Are Surprised

Like Natalie, David is from the U.K. and he's an actor too. You might have seen him in The Borgias or The White Queen. Next, he'll be in the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, which is a follow-up to History's Vikings show. But outside of TV work, David has also had a presence on-stage, and it was there that the two actually met.

His career in acting took off when he performed at Shakespeare's Globe. Even after he started taking on more roles in television, David remained in the world of stage acting. In 2013, he played Mr. Darcy in an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice at Open Air Theatre in London and continued to balance his time between theater and TV roles.

Now, he also hosts the podcast Trees a Crowd, which focuses on environmental issues and natural history.