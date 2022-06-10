Before 'The Kardashians,' Natalie Halcro Had Her Own Reality Show

If you regularly tuned in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians during its 20-season run, or you've been an avid follower of Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed, then you've likely seen Natalie "Nat" Halcro before.

Natalie is an influencer and a reality star with more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and she often shows love and support for Kim in the comments section.