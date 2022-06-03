It's Time for a Healing Salad Talk — Where Does the Unconquerable Kardashian Clan Get Their Salads?

After Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé take a Pilates class in Episode 8 of The Kardashians, it's salad time! In 2022, their salads are now in translucent green containers, but we still spot those yellow beverages! It's all in the details.

"We know how much you guys love it, eating a salad with us and just shaking a salad,” Kim says while looking into the camera, clearly talking to dedicated viewers decked out in cozy SKIMS loungewear.