Kris Jenner's MasterClass Is Yet Another Business Venture for 'The Kardashians' Star

At this point, it would be easier to list the business ventures that Kris Jenner and her family haven't tried at some point. And even if you take The Kardashians and its predecessor Keeping Up With the Kardashians out of the equation, the Jenner / Kardashian family is full of moguls.

In the June 2, 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kris films a masterclass to share her tips and tricks of being a business powerhouse.