Kar-Jenner fans watched Kris Jenner become a grandma when Mason Disick was born on Keeping up With the Kardashians. (Kourtney Kardashian's labor and Mason's birth were featured on the Season 4 finale of the since-canceled E! series.) Fast forward to today, and not only does the family have a new Hulu series, The Kardashians, but the "momager" has also welcomed quite a few more grandkids.

So how many grandchildren does Kris have in total?