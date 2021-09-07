'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson Joins 'CBS Mornings' as a Co-Host

So, what is Nate's salary at CBS, and who is he replacing as a host?

Former NFL player and longtime sports commentator Nate Burleson made his anchoring debut with CBS Mornings on Sept. 7, joining fellow co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. This is not Nate's first job with CBS, but it is his first time hosting the morning show, and the former athlete is looking to bring a lot to the table.

What is Nate Burleson's salary with CBS?

Over the years, Nate has worn many hats — especially since ending his career in the NFL in 2014. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003 before signing a seven-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. He was then picked up by the Detroit Lions in 2010 on a five-year contract, but was cut in 2014. While Nate was an NFL player, his contracts ranged anywhere from $500,000 to $25 million, and his current net worth is supposedly around $12 million.

At this time, his salary for CBS Mornings is not known, though he was reportedly signed for $2.7 million when he was a football commentator for CBS Sports and the NFL Network. Nate's shift to becoming a co-host on CBS Mornings follows his five-year stint as the host of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and his New York correspondent role for Extra.

“When you’re working in the NFL, not every story is about touchdowns and trophies,” he told Deadline. “Sometimes I have to talk about hard hitting news. We deal with real life just like everybody else. So when there is a natural disaster, we are there to talk about what’s going on, the catastrophe and how certain teams and players are involved in their city. When there is a death in the NFL family, we have to show up and talk about it. So the one thing I can say, and I’m thankful for over the last five years, I have flexed every muscle, being not just an analyst but a host, talking about everything from the very light to the very heavy.”

