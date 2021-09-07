'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson Joins 'CBS Mornings' as a Co-Host

'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson Joins 'CBS Mornings' as a Co-HostBy Sara Belcher
Former NFL player and longtime sports commentator Nate Burleson made his anchoring debut with CBS Mornings on Sept. 7, joining fellow co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. This is not Nate's first job with CBS, but it is his first time hosting the morning show, and the former athlete is looking to bring a lot to the table.
So, what is Nate's salary at CBS, and who is he replacing as a host?
What is Nate Burleson's salary with CBS?
Over the years, Nate has worn many hats — especially since ending his career in the NFL in 2014. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003 before signing a seven-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. He was then picked up by the Detroit Lions in 2010 on a five-year contract, but was cut in 2014.
While Nate was an NFL player, his contracts ranged anywhere from $500,000 to $25 million, and his current net worth is supposedly around $12 million.
At this time, his salary for CBS Mornings is not known, though he was reportedly signed for $2.7 million when he was a football commentator for CBS Sports and the NFL Network.
Nate's shift to becoming a co-host on CBS Mornings follows his five-year stint as the host of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and his New York correspondent role for Extra.
“When you’re working in the NFL, not every story is about touchdowns and trophies,” he told Deadline. “Sometimes I have to talk about hard hitting news. We deal with real life just like everybody else. So when there is a natural disaster, we are there to talk about what’s going on, the catastrophe and how certain teams and players are involved in their city. When there is a death in the NFL family, we have to show up and talk about it. So the one thing I can say, and I’m thankful for over the last five years, I have flexed every muscle, being not just an analyst but a host, talking about everything from the very light to the very heavy.”
Who did Nate Burleson replace on CBS? Anthony Mason isn't leaving the network.
Nate will be taking over the co-host chair, replacing Anthony Mason, who joined the show in 2019. But Anthony won't be leaving the network just yet. Instead, Anthony will be shifting to a culture reporting role, contributing to the coverage for CBS Mornings.
Anthony has not publicly commented on his shift to becoming the senior culture correspondent, though he has retweeted multiple congratulations about the new co-host lineup.
Plus on top of welcoming Nate, CBS Mornings also has a new broadcasting studio in Times Square. "There is something about being in the heart of the city that’s special,” Nate told Deadline about the new space. “So visually, aesthetically, there is a new look. But as far as the show itself, we want to stick with the rich tradition that we have of staying true to our journalistic approach early in the seven o’clock hour, giving people what they need. And then we tap into our storytelling, and we have individuals all across the board, not just on our set, but the weekend crew, all of our correspondents and reporters in the field.”