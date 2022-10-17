Former NBA Player Nate Robinson Announced He's Battling Kidney Failure

Nate and Sheena's firstborn child, Nahmier (aka Meezy), was born on Oct. 26, 2004. As for Nyale (aka Rico), he was born on July 16, 2006, and is following in his father's footsteps as a basketball star. And last but not least, Nate and Sheena welcomed their daughter Nayvi (aka Blue) on Sept. 17, 2009.

On Jan. 7, 2016, Nate announced the birth of his fourth child, Nasir Chakur Robinson, via Instagram. He welcomed Nasir with another woman.