TikTok Revives Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal With New Alleged Nashville Footage A resurfaced bar clip has fans replaying the scandal that ended Ned Fulmer's Try Guys career. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 25 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: TikTik/@FisherWelch

Former Try Guys star Ned Fulmer cannot seem to escape his cheating scandal. In September 2022, the Try Guys announced they were cutting ties with Ned after completing what they described as a thorough internal review. "Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," the group said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Soon after the scandal broke, Ned confirmed the situation in his own statement, writing, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.” Years later, alleged footage tied to the scandal resurfaced on TikTok. The clips sent netizens back into detective mode and reignited the drama all over again.

What does the TikTok footage show?

In a series of TikTok clips posted by @fisherwelce, Ned appears dancing at a Nashville bar with a woman widely believed to be at the center of the 2022 scandal. Text over the video reads, “Now that it's been a couple years, I think it’s a good time to mention that I witnessed Ned from the Try Guys cheating on his wife in real time in Nashville, Tenn.”

The TikToker later shared a “story time” video and answered questions about what he saw. He said he did not intentionally hold onto the footage. Instead, he claimed he forgot about it until Snapchat resurfaced it in a memory notification. He also stressed that he does not condone cheating and is not a fan of Ned’s.

What has Ned said about his cheating scandal?

In 2025, Ned finally broke his silence about the cheating scandal that rocked his life. He told People he felt ready to share his side of the story, admitting coming clean to his wife was the hardest part about the ordeal. “That was most devastating to work through and to realize — how much pain I had caused her,” he said. “If I were looking at a past version of myself, how I’d really want to change [is] the way I’d been interacting with her.”