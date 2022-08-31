'Try Guys' Member Zach Kornfield and His Fiancée Have the Cutest First Date Story

In the new Food Network series No Recipe Roadtrip With the Try Guys, the men travel to different parts of the country and attempt to whip up different dishes without an actual recipe in from of them. How do they do? Let's just say the show has been categorized as a comedy series and not a cooking show.

But what’s going on behind the scenes for these comical chefs? Word on the street is that Zach will soon try marriage. Yup, he's engaged! Keep scrolling for everything we know about Zach and his fiancée, Maggie Bustamente.