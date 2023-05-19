Home > News > Human Interest Source: getty images This Woman Took the High Road After Her Neighbor Insulted Her Garden — but Folks' Reactions Are Mixed After having her garden planters rudely insulted by her neighbor, one woman came up with the perfect solution to accommodate everyone. By Kelly Corbett May 19 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Remember when this Karen walked in at her neighbor's holiday party to complain about the noise? Well, we might have just found her a pal. In another incident brought to us by TikTok, one man seems to think that he can dictate what goes on in his neighbor's house — or in this case, yard.

A TikTok user named Lisa (@lisapoy.art) shared a clip to the platform of her neighbor rudely insulting her garden. But to many users' chagrin, she didn't retaliate and handled the situation in a responsible manner.

A woman shared a video in which her neighbor complained about her garden beds.

In Lisa's video, she is seen outside working on her garden. Within a few seconds, an older man's voice can be heard asking: "Are you going to paint those green or something?" referring to the wooden planters alongside her fence. Lisa answers that she won't be painting them as she already stained them.

@lisapoy.art My neighbor doesn’t think my garden looks good and decided to come back and really yell at me after this clip. Im moving them (and having to put in a bunch of other work) so i can enjoy gardening without having to worry about him but man i thought this was mean, and that these planters are nice! #suburbia #suburbanlife #garden #gardenproject ♬ original sound - Lisa

"You know, from here, they don't look that good," says the man, who is speaking to her from the driver's seat of his car in his driveway. She explains that once the greenery grows in, the color of the planters won't even be that noticeable. "I want you to come over here and look. See how it looks," he demands. Lisa hesitates: "What would you like them to look like?" she asks as he drives away

@lisapoy.art Replying to @Amanda sure this man made me upset no doubt but all the support from you guys has made it so much better! Onto a bigger and better garden placement ♬ original sound - Lisa

In a follow-up video, Lisa revealed that she resolved the conflict. However, instead of painting the planters green, she simply moved them away from his property.

"This is not about him. I want to create a garden for myself and for my parents to be able to relax and enjoy and have fun. At the end of the day, it's more important for us to be happy, more than continually annoyed at him and to spite an old man," she said. Lisa added: "I don't want to come here and cause issues. It was fine to just be nice and move on."

Many users praised her for being mature about it: "It's nice of you to take the high road. proud of you, we need this in the world." Another wrote: "You are winning being the bigger person. Love it."

