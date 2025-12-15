Neil Diamond's Wife Might Be His Third Spouse, but She Says They Are "Best Friends" Too Neil Diamond once said he found the woman of his "dreams" in third wife Katie. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 15 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Neil Diamond made a career out of singing songs about love and inspiration through life experiences, and for a guy who was married three times, you know he has been through it all. But who is Neil's wife now, and what has he said about being married multiple times over the course of his long career as a singer?

Neil is now married to Katie Diamond, a talent manager who lobbied to work on his account years before they actually got married. She also worked with Neil on his 2009 documentary, Neil Diamond: Hot August Night/NYC. They were married in 2012. Although they do share an almost 30-year age gap, they apparently make it work, and Katie has spoken highly of the bond they share.

Neil Diamond was married three times.

Neil married his first wife, Jayne Posner, in 1963. They had two kids together, but split up in 1969. The same year, Neil married Marcia Murphey, and they also had two children together. They stayed married until 1995, when they divorced. This time, however, Neil was not so quick to jump into another marriage. He didn't marry Katie until 2012.

Neil and Katie met because she was one of his managers, per People. She eventually became the sole manager of Neil's career, and they built a solid working relationship. However, in the beginning, Neil was not interested in mixing business with pleasure. In 2012, Neil told The Telegraph that, for him, it was about putting his music first. He shared that they "fell in love slowly."

Happy Holidays from our family to yours! ❄️🤶🏻🎅🏻❄️ pic.twitter.com/Xmn9vnQDr1 — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) December 17, 2018

After they got married, Neil took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news. He wrote, "Katie and I got married last night, we wish you all could've been there. It was magical!" He also often posts about their anniversaries and gives Katie shout-outs on social media.

In 2025, Katie spoke to People and shared that, in building a relationship and marriage with Neil, she found a "best friend." "We lift each other up, and through thick and thin, through sickness and health, we really live it," she told the outlet. "And I think that that's the secret." Katie still manages Neil's career, even though when their working relationship started out, it was strictly business for Neil.

Neil Diamond has four kids.

Before Neil met and married Katie, he had four children with his first and second wives. His kids, Marjorie, Jesse, Elyn, and Micah, mostly stay out of the spotlight. However, his son Jesse has pursued a music career. He even toured with Neil at least once, though it was just for the fun of it, per Hello! Magazine.

Jesse and Micah also took photos for Neil's 2020 album "Classic Diamonds." The brothers founded Eyeist, a platform for professional photographers and others in the industry to connect, as listed on Jesse's LinkedIn. In 2020, Neil told Forbes that Micah "took it with a lot of soul and a lot of passion" in reference to the photos.