Here's What Nema Vand's Teeth Looked Like Before He Got Those Blindingly White New Veneers

The cast of Shahs of Sunset definitely don't shy away from talking about their grooming habits or cosmetic procedures. Both the ladies and gents of the show have copped to getting Botox, Brazilian butt lifts, and spend many, many hours on their eyebrows. But honestly, everyone looks fabulous , so you do you, y'all. The most recent transformation that people can't stop talking about is Nema Vand's new, blindingly white teeth.

Why did Nema Vand get new teeth?

According to Nema himself, he's just obsessed with personal grooming. Everything in his life, from his home to his appearance, must look perfect, otherwise he believes any potential sloppiness "f**ks with your aura." He adds, "I'm literally, eyebrows down, groomed head-to-toe," Nema tells the camera before talking about his new teeth. "I have the best, brightest, whitest teeth in the game," he says. Nema claims that he went all out with his teeth because he used to have yellow ones after he got divorced.

Source: Instagram

He actually previously had veneers, but those weren't white enough for him. Nema says, "When I was married, fat, and divorced and ugly and all of that, I had yellow teeth. And I got veneers that I didn't like. So I made my dentist redo them, and I literally had to convince my dentist to go this bright white." Nema's dentist did, in fact, push back, warning the reality TV star that people might make fun of him. Nema was confident in his choice, and told his dentist to get "crackin'" nonetheless.