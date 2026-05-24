Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Nemesis' After Season 1's Huge Cliffhanger? "Netflix asked us to wrap it in a place where you wouldn’t need a second season, and I was like, ‘Bet, we’re not doing that.'" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 24 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Nemesis. Producers of Netflix's new show Nemesis clearly anticipated getting renewed for Season 2, as the series's freshman season ended on a huge cliffhanger.

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Now, fans anxiously await news as to whether or not the show will continue, and if the scriptwriters' strategy of leaving questions unanswered will actually pay off.

Source: Netflix

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Will there be a Season 2 of 'Nemesis?'

Season 1 of Nemesis ended with Isaiah and Coltrane still at each other's throats, with tensions undoubtedly escalating due to Noah getting caught in the crosshairs. Furthermore, Isaiah and Candace's relationship has never been more fractured. On top of all that, Detective Nicolette Harper is killed, which would surely have serious ramifications moving forward. It's safe to say that fans require resolutions to all those open-ended storylines!

Series co-creator Courtney A. Kemp has stated that she already has a second season all mapped out — she's just waiting for Netflix to give her the green light. However, as Courtney admitted, Netflix had asked her to prepare for only one season, which doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

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Source: Netflix

Per Yahoo, Courtney revealed, "Netflix asked us to wrap it in a place where you wouldn’t need a second season, and I was like, ‘Bet, we’re not doing that.' We knew that we did not want Coltrane to get caught. We didn’t want it to feel like you did all this for nothing."

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Based on that information, it looks like Nemesis's showrunners took a huge risk, banking on getting a second season. If that doesn't pay off, and viewers are left without answers, it will be considered a massive disservice to fans.

Source: Netflix

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So far, Netflix has not announced whether or not Nemesis will get that chance to continue the story. Given that Season 1 started streaming on the platform less than a month ago, Netflix is likely waiting to see what ratings will look like in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Netflix

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So far, the show has been doing very well and reliably bringing viewers to the platform. It's currently Netflix's No. 1 show and is ranked as the No. 3 English-language series worldwide. However, the series's reviews are a mixed bag, with a lukewarm 5.7 on IMDB and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 51%.

Not everyone wants a second season.

Nemesis's audience has taken to Reddit to discuss a potential second season. While most people desperately want the story to continue, others prefer the rather open ending. In fact, some viewers believe that Nemesis should become an anthology series, with the second season featuring new characters and a fresh plot.

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Source: Netflix