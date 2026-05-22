Sherri Shepherd Reflects on the Cancellation of Talk Show: "It Was a Bittersweet End" "Here is to new beginnings." By Distractify Staff Published May 22 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Daytime television has received a major facelift over the years. From Tamron Hall entering the space in 2019 to Wendy Williams saying goodbye after an incredible 13-year run, talk show fans have endured multiple twists and turns. That said, the daytime sector has been filled with diverse voices, from Jennifer Hudson to Drew Barrymore.

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And while it’s no secret that the daytime talk show space has been going through major cuts, it was only a matter of time before some favorites were cut. And unfortunately, Sherri, the beloved program hosted by multihyphenate Sherri Shepherd, is the latest to receive the bad news. And of course, fans want answers.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Sherri Shepherd’s show get canceled?

According to People, the cancellation of the Sherri talk show was initially shared on Feb. 2. Representatives from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the show’s distributor through Fox, shred wth the outlet that the cancellation was due to the “shifting landscape of daytime television.”

"[It] does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus shared in the announcement. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

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Source: MEGA

Interestingly, the company failed to elaborate on the changes that caused Sherri to be cut, which has further fueled the rumor mill. Keep in mind, during Sherri’s run, the show had performed well, with the actor getting praise from the network for her work.

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“Over the past three seasons, the show has proven its value to stations and advertisers, with Sherri Shepherd as the only single-host comedian on daytime TV able to deliver her audience a much-needed daily dose of laughs," Bernstein and Marcus said in a March 2025 statement per People. "We thank our great broadcast partners for continuing to make Sherri a foundational element of their lineups.” The unfortunate news follows the announcement of other daytime talk shows getting the cut, including The Kelly Clarkson Show.

‘Sherri’ will run through Fall 2026.

Fortunately, Fox is not completely cutting the cord just yet. People shares that Sherri will continue to run its fourth season, which began airing in September 2025. The show is expected to conclude in Fall 2026. However, there has been no announcement on the final air date.

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Sherri has taken to her Instagram to reflect on her time with the show. “Family!!!! Thank you so much for all of the love and support over these last four years. It was a bittersweet end to a life I got to know so well. But here is to new beginnings ... if you thought you were sick of me before, just you wait,” the caption reads.

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Fans have been sympathetic and supportive, wishing Sherri all the best with her future ventures. “So proud of you and excited to see EVERYTHING that you accomplish next! WELL DONE,” Power star LaToya Tonodeo shared.